GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Cap of $2.70 Million

GAMB (GMB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, GAMB has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $19,197.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,329.91 or 0.99997178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001705 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

