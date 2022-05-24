Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after buying an additional 724,621 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after buying an additional 577,511 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

