Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $237.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.29 and a 200-day moving average of $264.88. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.87.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

