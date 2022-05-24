Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.93.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $429.48 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.