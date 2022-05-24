Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

MTB opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day moving average is $167.57.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

