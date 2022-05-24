Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 11,589 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

