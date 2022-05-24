Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 11,589 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
A number of brokerages have commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.
In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
