Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,685 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,956 shares of company stock worth $51,485,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.02.

Shares of NET opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -68.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

