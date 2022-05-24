Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 233,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 27,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $175.65. The company has a market cap of $337.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.41 and its 200 day moving average is $141.47.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,588 shares of company stock worth $69,778,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

