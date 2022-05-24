Gatechain Token (GT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gatechain Token

Gatechain Token is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

