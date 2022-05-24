General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $240.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $1,341,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.28. 19,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,655. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

