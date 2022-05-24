General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 579,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,046,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 233,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 136,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.92. 42,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,673. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

