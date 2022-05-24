Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

G traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. 22,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,633. Genpact has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genpact by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,125,000 after acquiring an additional 177,907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 172,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

