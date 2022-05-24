Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 322,098 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $403,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 834.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.