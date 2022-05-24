Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,776,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Invitation Homes worth $442,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.