Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 22,560 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Tyler Technologies worth $415,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL opened at $343.37 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.97 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

