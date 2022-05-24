Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 30,699 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of Bio-Techne worth $393,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.43.

Shares of TECH opened at $364.51 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $335.02 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.02 and its 200 day moving average is $428.07.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

