Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 447,790 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of CoStar Group worth $426,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

