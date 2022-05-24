Geode Capital Management LLC Has $410.39 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $410,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

