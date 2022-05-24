Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $497,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.63 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

