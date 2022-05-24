Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,745 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Edison International worth $466,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Edison International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

