Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.