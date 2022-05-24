GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,072,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,511,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.67.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.83. 3,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,032. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.35 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.