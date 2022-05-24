GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,621,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,739,000 after buying an additional 107,111 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

TSM traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,302,998. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a market cap of $462.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

