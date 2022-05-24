GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.37. 6,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

