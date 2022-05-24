GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

IDXX stock traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.59. 244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.66 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.83 and its 200-day moving average is $532.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

