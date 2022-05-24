GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.06. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

