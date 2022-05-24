GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 139,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

