GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Aflac stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. 26,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

