GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

FLT traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.28 and its 200-day moving average is $235.31. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.