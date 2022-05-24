GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.35. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,951. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.