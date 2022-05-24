GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $264.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.