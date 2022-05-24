GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,157,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

