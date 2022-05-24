Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
TSE:GIL opened at C$39.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$38.00 and a 12 month high of C$55.13.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$988.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$913.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.
In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,729,083.30. Also, Director Donald Berg bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
