Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

TSE:GIL opened at C$39.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$38.00 and a 12 month high of C$55.13.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$988.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$913.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.22.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,729,083.30. Also, Director Donald Berg bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

