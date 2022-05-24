Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,427,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 455,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Gilead Sciences worth $539,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 972,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,643,000 after buying an additional 124,231 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

