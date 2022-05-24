GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 11.6%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was down 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 7,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,477,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

