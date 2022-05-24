Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Gladstone Capital posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $387.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

