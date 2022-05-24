Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 89 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.58. 32,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,248. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.21. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.67 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

