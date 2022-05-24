Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 144,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.07. 93,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,783,489. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.