Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 87,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

