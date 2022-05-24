Glassman Wealth Services Buys 97 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Prologis were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 127,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.99. The company had a trading volume of 110,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,307. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.71 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

