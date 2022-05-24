Glassman Wealth Services Has $238,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 131.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

