Glassman Wealth Services Has $252,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,456,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 963,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,685,566. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

