Glassman Wealth Services Has $302,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 645.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,869,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,645,000 after buying an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of PRF stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $156.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,695. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $176.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.