Glassman Wealth Services Has $99,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Linde by 490.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $317.96. 32,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,905. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.28. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.15.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

