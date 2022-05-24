Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

SPGI stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.03. 51,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.20 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.