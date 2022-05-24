Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $22.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $568.22 and its 200 day moving average is $541.21. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.96 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.48.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

