Glassman Wealth Services Sells 192 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Stryker were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.89.

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.04. 11,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $224.02 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

