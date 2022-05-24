Glassman Wealth Services Sells 450 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after purchasing an additional 964,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $23,192,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. 384,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,624,213. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,556,536 shares of company stock worth $227,082,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.