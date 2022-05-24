Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $265.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.11. Globant has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Globant by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 643,022 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Globant by 385.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after buying an additional 517,222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,279,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Globant by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after buying an additional 375,040 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.