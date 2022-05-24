Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.78.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.11.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,587,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 509.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

