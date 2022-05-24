Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.78.
Shares of Globant stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,587,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 509.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
